Man stabbed in CTA Green Line attack at Roosevelt stop in South Loop, Chicago police say

Charges are pending against male suspect, CPD says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, June 17, 2023 10:55AM

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is recovering after he was stabbed on a CTA Green Line platform Saturday morning in the South Loop, Chicago police said.

This happened after midnight at Roosevelt and State Street, police said.

According to police, the 28-year-old man was involved in an altercation with another male suspect when he was stabbed in the arm with a sharp object.

Officers were able to quickly apprehend the suspect and place him into custody, investigators sid.

The officers then applied a tourniquet on the man and he was transported to Northwestern Hospital where he was last listed in fair condition, police said.

Charges are still pending against the suspect.

