Man stabbed in CTA Green Line attack at Roosevelt stop in South Loop, Chicago police say

Charges are pending against male suspect, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is recovering after he was stabbed on a CTA Green Line platform Saturday morning in the South Loop, Chicago police said.

This happened after midnight at Roosevelt and State Street, police said.

According to police, the 28-year-old man was involved in an altercation with another male suspect when he was stabbed in the arm with a sharp object.

Officers were able to quickly apprehend the suspect and place him into custody, investigators sid.

The officers then applied a tourniquet on the man and he was transported to Northwestern Hospital where he was last listed in fair condition, police said.

Charges are still pending against the suspect.