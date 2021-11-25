1 man could be responsible for 3 stabbings, at least 2 with machete, in Logan Square, Belmont Cragin

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One man could be responsible for three different stabbing attacks, with at least two involving a machete, on Chicago's Northwest Side, police said.The first two attacks occurred in Logan Square and the second occurred in Belmont Cragin. The initial attack happened when a man was walking alone on Sept. 5 at about 1:10 a.m. on the 2600 block of North Drake Avenue. He was approached from behind and stabbed multiple times, police said.The second attack happened in the same neighborhood on Nov. 20 at about 2:40 a.m. A man was walking his dog on the 2200 block of North St. Louis Avenue when he was struck in the back of the head with a hammer and then chased with a machete, police said. The third attack occurred just four days later on Nov. 24 at about 2:40 a.m. when another man was walking his dog. He was approached on the 5800 block of West Altgeld Street and slashed with a machete multiple times.The offender in all three cases is described as a white male between 25 and 35 years old who is about 6 feet tall with short brown hair, police said. He is clean-shaven with a thin-to-average build and was wearing a dark-colored zip-up jacket concealing the weapon underneath.In two of the cases, the offender used a light-colored Toyota Camry to flee the area, police said. There is no evidence of an attempted robbery in any cases.Chicago police said locals should refrain from walking alone at night, talking to strangers and approaching strange vehicles. Police added that people should be aware of their surroundings and travel in well-lit, populated areas.Authorities are asking that anyone call 911 to report any suspicious persons, vehicles or activity. They are also asking that the public be aware of the situation and alert their neighbors.Police did not provide further information about the incidents.