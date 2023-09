Chicago police said they are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting eary Saturday morning near 60th and Marshfield in Englewood.

15-year-old boy wounded in Englewood shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting early Saturday morning in the city's Englewood neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The teen was walking in the 6000 blk. of S. Marshfield at around 1 a.m. when he was shot in the hand, police said.

He was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition, said police.

It's still not clear where the shots came from.

So far, no suspects are in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating the incident.