Couple attacked in weekend chaos claim police did not aid them; CPD launches internal investigation

The massive crowd of teens causing chaos in downtown Chicago last weekend attacked and robbed a tourist couple, who were helped by a Good Samaritan.

Multiple aldermen weighed in on the city's response to the large crowds

There was chaos downtown Chicago this past weekend with swarms of young people in the streets seen attacking people and property.

There were numerous reports of vandalism and other crimes, as well as reports of attacks on police. A large crowd that gathered allegedly attacked a young couple, who claimed police drove by without coming to their aid.

"I'm just more mad about the fact the cops drove by and didn't do anything about it," one of the victims, Devante Garrison-Johnson, said.

Chicago police confirmed they have begun an internal investigation into this specific incident. However, retired CPD Lt. John Garrido said that in the volatile crowd situation with officers vastly outnumbered like Saturday night, it's unclear what should have happened.

"There's just one or two officers in that car," Garrido said. "They're all told not to go into big groups on their own because that's how we end up with cars being flipped or set on fire or officers getting hurt."

"This is a chaotic, volatile situation, and you can't isolate 10 seconds and cast judgment on it," 2nd Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins said.

Ald. Hopkins' ward includes parts of the downtown area. He's one of a number of City Council members concerned about the weekend chaos and the police response to it.

"Police could have been ready from the get-go," 15th Ward Alderman Ray Lopez said. "Instead, they allowed a powder keg to catch fire, and pandemonium ensued."

Public Safety Chair Chris Taliaferro said he expects police to be ready should the crowds return this weekend.

"I believe our police department is very much aware of what might happen this weekend and they'll be better prepared for it," Taliaferro said.

