Striking Chicago construction workers reach tentative deal to return to work

IUOE will vote on deal Tuesday afternoon in Countryside

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team
44 minutes ago
Chicago officials have said the strike has delayed road projects.

COUNTRYSIDE, Ill. (WLS) -- Striking construction workers around Chicago reached a tentative deal to return to work Monday night.

Local 150 workers have been on strike for seven weeks.

Chicago officials have said that has delayed road projects.

The union members are set to vote on a new contract Tuesday at noon.

The strike began on June 7 after Local 150 filed unfair labor practice charges against material producers Lehigh Hanson, Vulcan Materials and Lafarge Holcim.

"We are taking pickets down across Northeastern Illinois now, and members will meet to vote on the tentative agreement Tuesday morning in Countryside," said James M. Sweeney, International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150 president-business manager.

IUOE represents 23,000 men and women in Illinois, Indiana and Iowa, the union said.

Local 150 represents workers in construction and related industries, including material production, heavy equipment operation, concrete pumping, steel mill service, slag production, public works and others.

