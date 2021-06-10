semi crash

I-80 crash: 2 rolled over trucks, spilled produce block interstate near Channahon

Illinois State Police said I-80 lanes closed for hours
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
I-80 crash, spilled produce snarls Grundy County traffic

GRUNDY COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Two semitrailers rolled over on Interstate 80 in the south suburbs early Thursday, blocking traffic in both directions, Illinois State Police said.

A crash occurred about 4:10 a.m. near Ridge Road. One truck crashed traveling east, and the other traveling west, police said.

WATCH: Rolled over truck blocking traffic on I-80 near Channahon


A semitrailer rolled over on I-80 early Thursday morning, spilling vegetables across the highway.



Both trucks could be seen on their sides after the incident.

One of the trucks spilled a large amount of what appeared to be produce on the highway near Channahon.

One person was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Traffic appeared to be backed up for miles during the morning commute.

Westbound lanes reopened between 6:30 and 7 a.m., and eastbound lanes reopened between 8:30 and 9 a.m.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC 7 Chicago for updates.

