I-80 crash: 2 rolled over trucks, spilled produce block interstate near Channahon

WATCH: Rolled over truck blocking traffic on I-80 near Channahon

GRUNDY COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Two semitrailers rolled over on Interstate 80 in the south suburbs early Thursday, blocking traffic in both directions, Illinois State Police said.A crash occurred about 4:10 a.m. near Ridge Road. One truck crashed traveling east, and the other traveling west, police said.Both trucks could be seen on their sides after the incident.One of the trucks spilled a large amount of what appeared to be produce on the highway near Channahon.One person was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.Traffic appeared to be backed up for miles during the morning commute.Westbound lanes reopened between 6:30 and 7 a.m., and eastbound lanes reopened between 8:30 and 9 a.m.