I-80 crash: 2 rolled over trucks, spilled produce block interstate near Channahon

A crash occurred about 4:10 a.m. near Ridge Road. One truck crashed traveling east, and the other traveling west, police said.
Both trucks could be seen on their sides after the incident.
One of the trucks spilled a large amount of what appeared to be produce on the highway near Channahon.
One person was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Traffic appeared to be backed up for miles during the morning commute.
Westbound lanes reopened between 6:30 and 7 a.m., and eastbound lanes reopened between 8:30 and 9 a.m.
