Illinois Tollway expands I-PASS Assist program for low-income residents

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Illinois Tollway expands I-PASS Assist program

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois Tollway is expanding its I-PASS assist program to make it easier to utilize the benefits of having an I-PASS, including a 50% discount on tolls.

For low-income people who qualify, you'll no longer have to put down the $10 deposit to get a transponder. You can also open and fund an account with as little as $4 in prepaid tolls, as well as set automatic account replenishment on low balances with as little as $4.

RELATED: Construction underway for new I-490 western O'Hare corridor to I-90, Rt. 390, Tri-State Tollway

"We think this is going to be a great advantage for people who may be struggling coming out of the pandemic, they may have some financial challenges, people who are working but may have cash flow issues," said Dan Rozek, Illinois Tollway spokesperson.

To learn more about the program and to enroll, go to IllinoisTollway.com.
