Illinois Tollway giving discounts for eligible drivers on unpaid tolls

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- If you have unpaid tolls, you are going to want to pay them.

The Illinois Tollway is launching a new effort to collect unpaid tolls.

It is offering a one-time discount for drivers who have outstanding tolls, but starting in April, customers who ignore reminders to pay will receive a violation that could result in a $20 fine for each unpaid toll.

Illinois Tollway Executive Director Cassaundra Rouse said in a press release that the tollway will no longer issue escalated $50 fines.

Drivers who have outstanding initial toll invoices issued between June 1, 2020 and Sept. 30, 2022 will have a six-month hold placed on violation notices. These customers will be eligible for up to a 50% discount on fees on paid notices.

According to the Illinois Tollway, violation notices will be issued to drivers who have received multiple reminders to pay the same unpaid toll.

Drivers can dispute violations in a hearing and income-eligible customers qualifying for and holding an I-PASS account may have their fees dismissed.

Since the start of unpaid toll invoicing in 2020, the Illinois Tollway estimates that 6 million invoices have gone unpaid.