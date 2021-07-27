police officer injured

Off-duty Cook County Forest Preserves officer attacked in Chicago attempted robbery, CPD says

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- An off-duty Cook County Forest Preserves officer was attacked in an attempted robbery early Tuesday morning in Chicago's South Side Hyde Park neighborhood, CPD said.

Chicago police said the 33-year-old officer was attacked just before 3 a.m. in the 5100-block of South Kimbark Avenue.

Someone reportedly exited a black SUV and tried to rob him. After a struggle, the suspect left the scene.

RELATED: Aurora police release video they say shows officer being attacked, strangled during traffic stop
A 26-year-old woman allegedly began to strangle the pinned officer "to the point where he was unable to breathe."



The off-duty officer suffered some minor scrapes and refused treatment, Chicago police said. His name hasn't yet been released.

Area One detectives are investigating. No one was in custody later Tuesday morning.
Related topics:
chicagohyde parkcook countyofficer injuredpolice officer injuredattempted robberychicago crimecook county forest preserveschicago violence
