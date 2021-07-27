Off-duty Cook County Forest Preserves officer attacked in Chicago attempted robbery, CPD says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10902381" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 26-year-old woman allegedly began to strangle the pinned officer "to the point where he was unable to breathe."

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An off-duty Cook County Forest Preserves officer was attacked in an attempted robbery early Tuesday morning in Chicago's South Side Hyde Park neighborhood, CPD said.Chicago police said the 33-year-old officer was attacked just before 3 a.m. in the 5100-block of South Kimbark Avenue.Someone reportedly exited a black SUV and tried to rob him. After a struggle, the suspect left the scene.The off-duty officer suffered some minor scrapes and refused treatment, Chicago police said. His name hasn't yet been released.Area One detectives are investigating. No one was in custody later Tuesday morning.