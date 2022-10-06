Blue Line stabbing: Man stabbed on CTA platform in Homan Square, Chicago police say

O'Hare-bound Blue Line trains were running with some delays after the incident.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was stabbed early Thursday morning on a Blue Line platform in Homan Square, Chicago police said.

The 26-year-old was on the Kedzie-Homan platform in the 500-block of South Kedzie Avenue about 5 a.m. and got into a verbal altercation with a female suspect, police said.

The suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the man in the right side of the chest before fleeing, CPD said.

The man was cut and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

No one was in custody later Thursday morning, and Area Four detectives are investigating.

O'Hare-bound Blue Line trains were running with some delays after the incident, the CTA tweeted just before 5 a.m.