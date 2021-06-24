Man suspected in Wacker Drive stabbing likely connected to other Loop attacks, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police released new information Thursday on a deadly stabbing in the Loop last weekend.Police said the same person is wanted for that stabbing and two other attacks in the Loop.He is described as a man in his 30s, possibly experiencing homelessness. He appears to be between 5-foot-9 and 5-foot-11. He has dreadlocks or is wearing a bandana that looks like dreadlocks.He's wanted for hitting people with an "unknown object" on June 10 in the 500-block of South Franklin Street and on June 13 in the first-block of East Ida B. Wells Drive.And this past Saturday, he's wanted for theIn all three incidents, police said the suspect grabbed the victims from behind.Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago police.