Chicago police searching for suspects after 2 ATMs stolen within minutes on NW Side

Surveillance video captured the people who smashed the window of a convenience store in the 4400-block of North Elston Avenue in Mayfair and stole the ATM inside about 4:10 a.m.
The owner of Nick's Pantry shared the video, which shows two men putting the ATM into a car and driving away.
About two minutes later, an ATM was taken from a restaurant in the 3500-block of West Montrose Avenue in Albany Park after someone broke the window, Chicago police said.
At about 4:22 a.m., the front door of a Family Dollar store in the 3600-block of West Montrose was shattered, Chicago police said.
It was not immediately clear if the crimes were related.
Chicago police said no one was in custody later Thursday morning.