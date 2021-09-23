atm

Chicago police searching for suspects after 2 ATMs stolen within minutes on NW Side

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating after at least two ATMs were stolen within minutes of each other Thursday morning on the city's Northwest Side.

Surveillance video captured the people who smashed the window of a convenience store in the 4400-block of North Elston Avenue in Mayfair and stole the ATM inside about 4:10 a.m.

The owner of Nick's Pantry shared the video, which shows two men putting the ATM into a car and driving away.

RELATED: North Austin attempted robbery of armored truck ends with would-be robber shot, Chicago police say

About two minutes later, an ATM was taken from a restaurant in the 3500-block of West Montrose Avenue in Albany Park after someone broke the window, Chicago police said.

At about 4:22 a.m., the front door of a Family Dollar store in the 3600-block of West Montrose was shattered, Chicago police said.

It was not immediately clear if the crimes were related.

Chicago police said no one was in custody later Thursday morning.

