chicago city council

Chicago City Council still has no ward map to vote on 2 days before deadline; lawsuits expected

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago ward map redrawing sparks battle of the caucuses

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The deadline to get Chicago's new ward map drawn is Wednesday, but two days before there is still nothing for the city council to vote on.

A special Chicago City Council meeting is scheduled for Wednesday to introduce and then vote on the new maps. But with less than 48 hours to go, those maps are still a work in progress and a power struggle suggests they will end up in court.

The ward map must be re-drawn using data from the 2020 census. The work is being done behind closed doors in the aldermanic map room at City Hall.

READ MORE: Redrawing Chicago wards map sets off battle between Black, Latino caucuses

But despite meetings through the weekend to find a compromise, the power struggle between the Black and Latino caucuses seems no closer to being resolved than last week.

Ald. Gil Villegas, who chairs the Latino Caucus, said he is extremely frustrated by the entire process and a lawsuit is almost certain.

"This process has been the least transparent process, probably in the history of Chicago," he said. "And that's saying a lot."

The Latino Caucus presented its proposed map with 15 Latino wards and 15 Black wards. The Black Caucus then presented its own regional maps, from which they wanted 17 Black wards and 14 Latino wards drawn.

"We can't stop anybody with a pen from going down to file a lawsuit, but we think that the maps that will be presented will be defensible, will meet legal muster and will appropriately represent all of Chicago," said Ald. Jason Ervin, chair of the Black Caucus.

During a virtual rules committee meeting Monday, Chairwoman Ald. Michelle Harris defended the process from accusations it was driven by the desires of the Black Caucus, and said the Latino Caucus declined to participate.

"If you create a document and you bring it to the map room, you have to be able to work with your neighbors north, south, east and west to get to a map not that you like, but that you can live with," Ald. Harris said.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, at an unrelated event, said she thinks there will be time for public input before Wednesday's scheduled vote.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagolooplori lightfootchicago city hallchicago city councilcensus
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO CITY COUNCIL
Anjanette Young settlement, sports betting approved by City Council
Ald Carrie Austin collapses in her seat at City Council meeting
New Chicago ward map could be decided by voters
No vote on new ward map Wednesday, Chicago aldermen say
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Show More
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
2 shot in Lakeview robberies hours apart: CPD
Marquette Park gas station employee shot during violent robbery: CPD
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
More TOP STORIES News