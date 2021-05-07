Boil order lifted for Beverly Morgan Park after South Side pumping station goes offline

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A boil order for residents in the Beverly and Morgan Park neighborhoods is no longer in effect, Chicago officials announced Friday morning.
The boil order was issued after a South Side pumping station located at 347 West 104th Street in Roseland went offline Thursday morning.
The 110-year-old water pumping station served thousands of people in the Beverly and Morgan Park neighborhoods, Ald. Matthew O'Shea, 19th Ward, said on Twitter.
On Friday, officials said that microbial samples of the water were tested and the water was verified to be safe to drink.
The boil order was in effect for the area by 87th Street on the north, 119th to the south, I-57 to the east and near Kedzie on the west.
The city recommends people take the following steps with the boil order no longer in effect:
-Flush all faucets. Run all cold-water faucets for 5 minutes. Instructions for intensive flushing can be found at: https://www.chicago.gov/city/en/depts/water/supp_info/winter-weather-and-your-water-system.html
- Flush drinking fountains by continuously running for 5 minutes.
-Flush automatic icemakers. Make 3 batches of ice and discard all 3 batches.
-Drain and refill hot water tanks.
-If you have a water softener, run water through a regeneration cycle.
--If you have a point of use or inline water filters, sediment and/or Reverse Osmosis systems perform the recommended filter change or back-wash in accordance with the manufacturer's specifications.
-Drain reservoirs in large buildings that have water-holding reservoirs.
-Flush water coolers: run coolers with direct water connections for 5 minutes.
-Re-start and flush any water-using fixture in accordance with the manufacturer's specifications.
Residents who have questions about the boil order can visit www.chicago.gov/water or call 312.744.8190.
