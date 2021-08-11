Weather Chicago: Downed trees, damaged homes, cars, power outages after strong storms; more expected

WATCH: Crystal Lake area hit hard by storms

The telltale signs of heatstroke are:

An extremely high body temperature, such as 103 degrees or above

Dizziness and nausea

A throbbing headache and a pulse that is rapid and strong

Skin that is red, hot and dry

Tips to Beat the Heat

Stay inside, if you don't have air conditioning, keep shades drawn and blinds closed, but windows slightly open.

Keep electric lights off or turned down.

Minimize use of your oven and stove.

Wear loose, light, cotton clothing.

Take cool baths and showers.

Don't leave anyone (including pets) in a parked car, even for a few minutes.

It's important to check on family, friends, neighbors and especially our seniors...staying connected is key.

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- From Chicago to the suburbs, residents are again waking up to storm damage Wednesday morning. Some were still experiencing storms, as well.ComEd outages are affecting over 100,000 customers, mostly north and northwest of the city, after severe storms raced through the Chicago area during a weather-filled week.Porter County in Indiana was briefly under aearly Wednesday, and a few isolated storms were percolating around the area, ABC 7 Chicago meteorologist Tracy Butler said.is also in effect for Wednesday afternoon and evening, as the heat index will likely top 100 degrees again, she said. Temperatures will reach the 90s, which is worrisome for those without power.The line of storms Tuesday spanned from the north to south suburbs, and left damage in its wake across the area.In Evanston, a large tree came down on a car, almost splitting it in half. Crews worked quickly to get it out of the way, as it blocked the roadway.Another large tree on 87th Street and Bennett Avenue on Chicago's South Side split in two, and landed on a street light, taking out the car parked beneath it.Nearby, an uprooted tree fell on a home, taking out the sidewalk with it.In the 6500-block of North Rockwell in the city's West Ridge neighborhood, the street was impassible after a big tree came down onto several cars, one of which was badly damaged. The owner said he heard a large crack and came out to look at what happened. He was not injured.One block west, a tree fell on the house of an 80-year-old woman, who was inside at the time. Thankfully, she was not injured.Trees were down in north suburban Skokie, too, but there were no reported injuries.In Westchester, surveillance video caught the high winds sweeping away a shed, right out of a home's backyard.The fast-moving storms brought down several large trees near Pingree Road and Route 31 in the Crystal Lake area.Streets were littered with tree damage, and many branches ended up on houses, leaving neighbors shaken after the storm hit about 7 p.m. Tuesday."Just came out of the middle of nowhere," said Matt Till. "Six-thirty, family, we're finishing up with dinner, and the sky gets real dark, you hear a little bit of thunder, and the next thing you know it, the winds hit."Till and his family hunkered down in a bathroom, as did their neighbor, who wasn't quite sure her house was going to make it."I wasn't sure if we were living through a tornado, a microburst or what," Till said.There was also widespread tree damage in Elgin, leaving a mess on block after block. The scene was echoed all across the northwest suburbs.Storm chances return Wednesday evening, with damaging winds as the main threat again.The evening hours are prime for storms and, as it's so humid, heavy rain is likely.The area is under a slight risk for severe storms Wednesday night.Highs rose into the 90s Tuesday, though heat indices across the area made it feel as hot as 110 degrees. While Tuesday's high isn't necessarily the hottest temperature of the year so far, ABC 7 Chicago meteorologist Phil Schwarz said it may be the highest heat index readings so far this year.The National Weather Service warned that the hot and humid conditions could lead to an increased risk of heat exhaustion or heat stroke. The weather agency advised people to limit strenuous outdoor activities during the warmest part of the day."The best way to protect yourself against the heat is to drink plenty of water and stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible," said Dr. Jennifer Seo, chief medical officer at the Chicago Department of Public Health.Rich Guidice, executive director of Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications, reiterated Seo's message."Check on your neighbors during extreme heat, especially if there are seniors, families with young people, people with special needs, or living alone," he said.Heat exhaustion is a milder form of heat-related illness that can develop after several days of exposure to high temperatures and inadequate or unbalanced replacement of fluids. Heatstroke is more serious and occurs when the body starts to lose its ability to regulate itself.If you see someone suffering from heatstroke, call 9-1-1 immediately and then try to move the person into a cool place and cool the person with water.