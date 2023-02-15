Chicago weather: Winter storm forecast to dump several inches of snow on parts of area Thursday

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A blast of winter weather is forecast for the Chicago area Thursday, with northern suburbs expecting to get several inches of snow.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Boone Lake, McHenry, Ogle and Winnebago counties in Illinois, which will be in effect from 3 a.m. until 9 p.m. Thursday.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for Northern Cook, DeKalb; DuPage; Kane; Kendall; La Salle and Lee counties from 3 a.m. until 9 p.m. Thursday.

ABC7 Meteorologist Tracy Butler said areas covered by the Winter Storm Watch could see between three to six inches of snow.

The city and areas to the west could see between one to three inches of snow, Butler said.

The NWS warns of dangerous travel conditions, with winds gusting as high as 35 mph to go with a mix of rain, snow and sleet.

Butler said the area could start seeing precipitation between 6-7 a.m. Thursday.

