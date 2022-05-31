Chicago Weather radar: Severe storms could bring damaging winds, large hail this afternoon, evening

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's weather forecast calls for strong, possibly severe, thunderstorms to develop across the city and suburbs Tuesday afternoon and evening.Isolated showers and storms are possible until 2 p.m., with storm chances becoming more likely between 5 p.m. and midnight, ABC7 meteorologist Tracy Butler said.While the entire area could see storms, they are likely to begin developing in the far west and northwest suburbs first, Butler said.The Storm Prediction Center said the entire Chicago area is under a "slight" threat of severe weather, a level two out of five. The center has lowered the tornado threat for our area, but damaging winds and large hail will still be a threat.The storms will develop along a cold front as it passes through the Chicago area that will also cool us off for the rest of the week.Showers and storms will end early Wednesday morning, with high temperatures in 70s through the weekend.