Chicago weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for some south suburbs, parts of NW Ind. | Live Radar

Storms could bring hail and heavy rain, are likely to cause flooding

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Much of Chicago's south suburban area and parts of Northwest Indiana are under severe storm warnings and watches on Sunday evening.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Kankakee, Grundy, Kendall, LaSalle, Will counties until 8 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kendall, Kankakee, LaSalle, Lee, Livingston and Will counties in Illinois and Jasper and Newton counties in Indiana until midnight.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in effect for Lake and Newtown counties in Indiana until 7:15 p.m., but has since expired.

The storms could bring hail and heavy rain, and are likely to cause flooding as they slowly move east, said ABC7 Meteorologist Mark McGinnis.

McGinnis said those storms are interacting with the lake breeze, but should weaken as the storms ingest cooler air.

Cloudy, damp and much cooler weather is forecast for Chicago on Monday.