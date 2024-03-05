Chicago weather: Storms knock down trees, bring heavy rain with more in forecast Tuesday | Radar

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Strong storms Monday night knocked down trees and caused damage to homes across the Chicago area, with more rain moving through the area Tuesday morning.

ABC7 Accuweather Meteorologist Tracy Butler says more rain is moving through the area Tuesday morning, but it is unlikely to become severe. Butler said the rain will taper down through the morning commute and come to an end in mid-morning.

The heavy rain caused streets to flood near Belmont Avenue and Pulaski Road.

Over In Evanston, a branch from a large tree fell and completely blocked Central Street and a resident actually heard it come crashing.

"I heard a crack and I thought it was a branch from our tree," resident Amy Malquam said. "I look outside and I saw branches sticking up, but it was hard to see with the light on, so I went outside and I saw a huge trunk in the middle of the street."

Out in Marengo, lightning hit a transformer and several trees.

Crews said electricity from that transformer traveled underground and blew a hole in the wall of a home.

The people living there said they heard a large boom, lost power and then found that hole in their basement wall. Thankfully they were not hurt.