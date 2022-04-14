Weather Chicago: High wind warning issued for much of area

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A high wind warning was issued for much of the Chicago area Thursday after a large storm system brought two rounds of heavy rain and gusty winds to the Chicago area Wednesday.The warning was issued just before 10:45 a.m. for Boone, central Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, eastern Will, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, LaSalle, Lake, Lee, Livingston, McHenry, northern Cook, northern Will, Ogle, southern Cook, southern Will and Winnebago counties in Illinois and Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties in Indiana until 7 p.m. CDT.Winds over 50 mph are possible.The National Weather Service said damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible, and travel could be hazardous, especially on north-south roadways.People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches.If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.The first round of thunderstorms began to rumble through the area Wednesday around 8 a.m. Temperatures rose into the 70s before a passing cold front set off another round of storms in the afternoon.The morning rain and cloud cover limited instability in the atmosphere, allowing Wednesday afternoon's severe weather threat to be lowered, ABC7 meteorologist Larry Mowry said.Up to an inch of rain was expected as the system of rain and embedded thunderstorms moved through, Mowry said.The rainfall was welcome along the Wisconsin border, where parts of Lake and McHenry counties are experiencing moderate drought conditions.Following the passage of the cold front, temperatures crashed into the 30s overnight.