Chicago weather forecast for Friday includes potential for damaging wind, tornadoes

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Damaging winds and tornadoes are possible during a round of storms coming Friday to the Chicago area.

There will be a few rounds of showers and storms throughout the day, ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Jaisol Martinez said.

In the morning, there will be non-severe isolated downpours.

In the afternoon, a round of storms from about 1 to 2 p.m. does not have as high of a potential for severe storms, but the main threat is between 5 and 11 p.m., Martinez said.

Damaging wind gusts and tornadoes are possible, especially south and west of Chicago, but there is also a lesser threat closer to and within the city.