Chicago weather forecast includes possible strong to severe storms Wednesday afternoon, evening

Chicago severe weather is possible Wednesday afternoon and evening. Damaging wind, hail and lightning are the main threats.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Strong to severe storms are possible across the Chicago area Wednesday afternoon and evening.

ABC7 Chicago has issued an AccuWeather alert due to the showers and storms that will move from west to east, ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Mark McGinnis said.

Isolated damaging wind, hail and lightning are the greatest threats, he said. Most of the Chicago area is under a "Level 2" threat for severe storms.

Storms are expected to be in Chicago's western counties about 4 p.m. They should weaken after 8 p.m. with the sunset, McGinnis said, but could last until 10 p.m.

SEE ALSO: Chicago flooding: City cleans up after torrential rain leads to flash floods

A Flood Watch will also be in effect from 2 to 9 p.m. in central Cook, DuPage, northern Cook and southern Cook counties

Wednesday morning was quiet, warm and muggy with some patchy fog.

There should be a break from the heat and humidity Thursday.