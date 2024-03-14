Chicago weather: Potentially strong storms moving through area | Radar

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Storms are bringing heavy rain to parts of the Chicago area Thursday morning.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 10 a.m. for Grundy, Kankakee and LaSalle counties.

The storms are bringing heavy rain, with even some small hail reported in Orland Park.

Most of the Chicago area is at a Level 1 risk for strong storms, with areas to the south at a higher Level 2 risk for severe weather.

Storms are expected to move out for late morning and early afternoon hours, before the chance of storms returns later in the afternoon.

North of I-80 could see isolated thunderstorm activity,, with the potential for severe storms south of I-80.

Saturday should be dry and sunny for Chicago's St. Patrick's Day parade.