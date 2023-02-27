Chicago weather forecast includes rain, lightning, wind as North Side sees some flooding | Radar

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was some flooding on Chicago's North Side early Monday morning, as thunderstorms moved through the area.

Cars could be seen slowly making their way through high standing water, as heavy rain came down quickly during the Monday morning rush hour.

By about 6:30 a.m., the water had receded in some spots, but more rain is expected as the morning goes on.

There has been a lot of lightning, too, ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Tracy Butler said, which is somewhat unusual for February.

RELATED: Snowfall tops 6.5 feet, rainfall tops 5 inches across Southern California

The worst of the weather Monday is expected through the morning, with heavy rain, lightning and strong winds.

There could be strong or severe storms during the afternoon along and south of Interstate 80, Butler said.

The primary threat is strong winds, but a weak tornado cannot be completely ruled out.