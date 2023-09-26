Chicago weather forecast includes possible severe storms Tuesday evening south, west of city

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After storms passed through the Chicago area Tuesday morning, much of the region has a risk for severe storms in the evening.
Suburbs south and west of Chicago are under a Level 1 risk of severe storms, and much of the same area is under a 2% risk for tornadoes, ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Larry Mowry said.
Storms are possible between 4 and 10 p.m., Mowry said.
There is concern for large hail and gusty winds, but a brief tornado touchdown cannot be ruled out.
There will be additional waves of showers and storms overnight and again on Wednesday.
Some pockets of heavy rain will be possible Wednesday.
