Chicago weather forecast includes possible severe storms Tuesday evening south, west of city

Weather in Chicago area could include hail, gusty winds

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, September 26, 2023 8:17PM
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After storms passed through the Chicago area Tuesday morning, much of the region has a risk for severe storms in the evening.

Suburbs south and west of Chicago are under a Level 1 risk of severe storms, and much of the same area is under a 2% risk for tornadoes, ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Larry Mowry said.

Storms are possible between 4 and 10 p.m., Mowry said.

Get the latest AccuWeather reports here

There is concern for large hail and gusty winds, but a brief tornado touchdown cannot be ruled out.

There will be additional waves of showers and storms overnight and again on Wednesday.

Some pockets of heavy rain will be possible Wednesday.

Weather Alerts | Live Doppler Radar

Cook County Radar | DuPage County Radar | Will County Radar | Lake County Radar (IL) | Kane County Radar | Northwest Indiana Radar

