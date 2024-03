Chicago weather forecast includes severe risk for gusty storms for parts of area Tuesday LIVE radar

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Parts of the Chicago area are at risk for severe weather Tuesday.

ABC7 Accuweather Meteorologist Mark McGinnis says the storms are forecast to move in from 10 .am. to 2 p.m.

Chicago and areas to the south and east are at a Slight Risk for severe weather. The strongest storms could produce damaging winds and a low risk for a tornado.

The storms are expected to clear out of the area Tuesday afternoon. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.