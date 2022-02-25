snow

Chicago weather: Winter storm winds down after blanketing area in snow

Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 6 a.m. Friday
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A winter weather snowstorm is winding down across the Chicago area Friday.

Some on-and-off again lake-effect snow in areas near the lake, which could see an additional inch of accumulation Friday.

A National Weather Service Winter Weather Advisory for the Chicago area is set to expire at 6 a.m.

In Chicago, O'Hare reported 1.1 inches of snow while Midway reported 1.2 inches of snow.

The snow overnight could make travel difficult for the morning commute. Chicago's Dept. of Streets and Sanitation has deployed 211 salt spreaders to address snow along arterial routes and DuSable Lake Shore Drive. T

Friday is forecast to be cloudy with highs in the upper 20s.

Stay tuned to ABC7 Eyewitness News and ABC7Chicago.com for the latest updates on the winter storm.

