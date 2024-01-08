Chicago weather: Winter storm forecast to bring snow across area starting Monday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A winter storm is expected to bring several rounds of snow starting Monday night.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory to gin in effect at 8 p.m. Monday until noon Tuesday for Cook, DuPage, Grundy, Kankakee, Kendall, Livingston, and Will counties.

The advisory will be in effect for Tuesday Boone, DeKalb, Kane, Lake, La Salle and McHenry counties from 8 p.m. Monday until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The first round of snow is expected to begin late Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

A second wave is expected to begin late Tuesday afternoon and into the night.

ABC7 Meteorologist Tracy Butler said the second wave is expected to have a sharp cutoff in the amount of snow due to the element of rain.

The first wave will begin after 8 p.m. and continue overnight. This wave is expected to drop about two to four inches of snow, with highest amounts to the far west and south.

The storm will cause slippery travel for the morning commute with gusty winds.

For the second round, areas in and round the city and could see an additional one to three inches of snow, with western suburbs seeing between three to five inches of additional snow and areas to the far west seeing between five to eight inches of snow. Northern Indiana may see up to an inch of additional snow.