Chicago weather: Overnight storms could become severe, bringing high winds, large hail, heavy rain

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Overnight storms brought high winds, heavy rain and lightning to the Chicago area early Friday morning.Storms began crossing the Wisconsin state line about 4 a.m., and it appeared to be quite the light show in Lake and McHenry counties. The storms will likely progress across the area and reach Chicago about 7 to 8 a.m., ABC 7 Chicago meteorologist Tracy Butler said.There's still potential for heavy rain north and east of Chicago and then lingering, weakening showers and storms will drift southeast.A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued for Lake Geneva, Walworth and Kenosha Counties in Wisconsin until 4 a.m.According to the Storm Prediction Center, much of the Chicago area are under a "slight" risk for severe weather. A higher chance of severe weather is possible in the far northwest suburbs, which are under an "enhanced" risk.The greatest threat with any storms that develop will be strong, damaging winds, though there is also the possibility for large hail and heavy rain, ABC 7 Chicago meteorologist Larry Mowry said.On Sheridan Road in Evanston, a tree fell across the road about 4:45 a.m., and heavy rain appeared to make roads slick.That rain is especially needed in the northern suburbs. Lake and McHenry counties are currently in an "extreme" drought - the worst since 2012.Storms Friday afternoon into early Saturday will depend on the morning storms.