Weather Chicago: Extreme heat Tuesday after storms knock out power for thousands

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thousands of Chicago-area residents were without power early Tuesday morning after strong thunderstorms moved through the region and before extreme heat moves in.Strong storms moved into LaSalle County Monday afternoon prompting a brief tornado warning. That was followed by several hours of severe thunderstorm watches and warnings throughout the Chicago area.As of about 2:30 a.m., over 44,000 customers were without power, ComEd reported.Large trees were downed in Elgin.An AccuWeather Alert for heat has been issued for Tuesday afternoon. It will be hot and extremely humid, with the heat index getting close to 110, ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Phil Schwarz said.The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Heat Advisory, beginning at noon through 8 p.m.There will be a lake breeze late in the day and the possibility of more storms toward evening.The better chance of storms will come early Tuesday night, and, again, severe weather can't be ruled out.But the storms are not expected to be quite as heavy as those overnight Monday into Tuesday, Schwarz said.Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.Heat exhaustion is a milder form of heat-related illness that can develop after several days of exposure to high temperatures and inadequate or unbalanced replacement of fluids.Heatstroke is more serious and occurs when the body starts to lose its ability to regulate itself.- An extremely high body temperature, such as 103 degrees or above- Dizziness and nausea- A throbbing headache and a pulse that is rapid and strong- Skin that is red, hot and dry- If you see someone suffering from heatstroke, call 911 immediately and then try to move the person into a cool place and cool the person with water.- Stay hydrated - drink lots of water, avoid alcohol, caffeine, sodas.- Stay inside, if you don't have air conditioning, keep shades drawn and blinds closed, but windows slightly open.- Keep electric lights off or turned down.- Minimize use of your oven and stove.- Wear loose, light, cotton clothing.- Take cool baths and showers.- Don't leave anyone (including pets) in a parked car, even for a few minutes.Residents should contact 311 if they are in need of assistance. It's also important to check on relatives, neighbors, seniors and vulnerable populations when temperatures climb to extreme levels.If you are unable to make contact, you can request a wellbeing check by downloading the CHI311 app, visiting, or calling 311.If there is a medical emergency due to a heat-related illness, call 911.During hours of operation, residents can also find relief in one of the city's more than 75 Chicago Public Library locations and more than 34 Chicago Park District fieldhouses as well as 176 splash pads.There's more unsettled weather ahead, especially Thursday, before a dry weekend, Schwarz said.