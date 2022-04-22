Chicago weather forecast calls for heavy rain, storms before warmer temps arrive | Live Radar

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11780075" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago will get doused with heavy rain Friday before warmer weather arrives for the weekend.Friday's weather forecast calls for showers and storms to increase across northern Illinois, especially in areas north of I-80.There are concerns that heavy downpours could lead to localized flash flooding, ABC7 meteorologist Larry Mowry said.Parts of the Chicago area could see over an inch of rain, and there could be small hail in some of the storms.The rain will linger into Friday evening for the northern part of our area before drying out overnight.While temperatures across the Chicago area Friday ranged from the mid-40s to mid-60s, temperatures will rise into the low 60s by daybreak, Mowry said.Saturday will be beautiful but breezy, with highs in the low 80s. Winds may gust up to 40 mph during the day.The warm weather will stick around Sunday, though there will be showers and a few storms mainly in the morning and early afternoon. Expect highs in the 70s.