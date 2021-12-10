severe weather

Chicago weather radar live: Tornado Watch canceled for south suburbs, NW Indiana

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A line of severe storms raced through the Chicago area Friday night, prompting tornado warnings in Will County and northwest Indiana.

The fast-moving storms brought damaging winds to areas mainly south of I-80, though no tornado touchdowns were reported. A trained storm spotter in Demotte, Ind., reported wind gusts up to 72 mph.

SEE ALSO | Roof collapses at Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois; workers reportedly trapped
At least two people were killed when a reported tornado ripped through an Arkansas nursing home, and emergency crews in Illinois are also responding to reports of injuries at an Amazon warehouse after a roof collapsed.



The Chebanse Fire Department in Kankakee County reported two semis were blown over on their sides on I-57 near mile marker 302 around 9:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service canceled a Tornado Watch for the south suburbs and northwest Indiana at 11:12 p.m.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect for the Chicago area from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible, especially Saturday morning. Residents should take care to secure any holiday decorations.

Temperatures will rise into the 50s, and maybe even into the 60s south, and then stay in the 50s in the overnight hours, but by Saturday morning they will begin to crash into the 30s starting around 8 a.m.

Saturday high temperatures are only in the upper 30s, and light snow is possible early.

