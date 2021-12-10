Chicago weather radar live: Tornado Watch canceled for south suburbs, NW Indiana

The fast-moving storms brought damaging winds to areas mainly south of I-80, though no tornado touchdowns were reported. A trained storm spotter in Demotte, Ind., reported wind gusts up to 72 mph.
The Chebanse Fire Department in Kankakee County reported two semis were blown over on their sides on I-57 near mile marker 302 around 9:30 p.m.
The National Weather Service canceled a Tornado Watch for the south suburbs and northwest Indiana at 11:12 p.m.
A Wind Advisory will be in effect for the Chicago area from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible, especially Saturday morning. Residents should take care to secure any holiday decorations.
Temperatures will rise into the 50s, and maybe even into the 60s south, and then stay in the 50s in the overnight hours, but by Saturday morning they will begin to crash into the 30s starting around 8 a.m.
Saturday high temperatures are only in the upper 30s, and light snow is possible early.