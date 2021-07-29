Chicago Weather: Severe storms possible overnight, with potential for winds over 65 mph: LIVE RADAR

severe weather

Chicago Weather: Severe storms possible overnight, with potential for winds over 65 mph

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
LIVE Radar: Severe storms possible overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Much of the Chicago area was put under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch and some parts are under a Warning early Thursday morning, as strong and even severe thunderstorms could blow through the area overnight, packing winds over 60 mph.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch extends for Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, LaSalle and Will counties in Illinois and Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties in Indiana until 8 a.m.

A line of storms moved through Madison, Wisconsin about 1 a.m., moving south at 50 mph, ABC7 Meteorologist Larry Mowry said. There were tornado warnings with the storm near Madison, he said.

Mowry said the storms were expected to cross the state line about 2 a.m., reaching Chicago between 3 and 4 a.m.

The severe weather threat for the city will end by 5:30 a.m., but continue for areas south of Interstate 80 until 7 a.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Grundy, Will and Lake County, Indiana until 4:15 a.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning extends until 4:45 a.m. in Kankakee County and Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties in Indiana.

Mowry said all indications show these storms will be strong to severe, with wind gusts above 60 mph possible. The tornado threat is low, but not zero.

Heavy rain will also be a concern, where a quick 1 to 2 inches of rain could fall.

WATCH | ABC7 AccuWeather 7-Day Forecast



The Illinois Department of Transportation reported some trees down in Waukegan just before 4 a.m., as a result of the storms.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, Chicago and the northern suburbs are under an "enhanced" risk - a level 3 out of 5 - for severe weather. The south and west suburbs and northwest Indiana are under either a "slight" risk for severe weather - a level 2 out of 5.



