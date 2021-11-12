snow

Chicago weather: 1st snow of season forecast to fall across city, suburbs Friday

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Oh, snow! The Chicago area will see its first snowfall of the season Friday, though it's not expected to stick around for long.

ABC7 Meteorologist Tracy Butler said to expect some light right rain mixed with snow flakes Friday morning and even some graupel.

WATCH | ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast

"It's going to be spotty," ABC7 Meteorologist Greg Dutra said. "It's not going to snow the entire time."

However, there may be some heavier bursts of snow in the afternoon that could lead to some minor accumulations on grassy and elevated surfaces.

Drivers should be cautious during the Friday evening commute as the heavier bursts of snow combined with winds gusting over 30 mph could lead to low visibility.

"I don't think there will be slick roads, it'll just be wet from the snowfall," Dutra said.

Temperatures will stay seasonal through the weekend, with another chance for snow coming on Sunday. Butler said there is a change Sunday morning for snow to accumulate.

