Chicago weather: Severe storms race through Chicago area, drop large hail for 2nd day in a row

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Severe storms dropped large hail on the Chicago area Wednesday evening, prompting watches and warnings for the second day in a row.Hail rained down on northwest suburban Elgin and Schaumburg, one day after hail dented several dozen cars in Evanston.The severe weather developed along a cold front as it passed through the Chicago area Wednesday afternoon, ABC7 meteorologist Larry Mowry said.Thursday will be much cooler and windy, with temperatures only reaching the 40s and winds gusting above 40 mph.The cold weather will stick around over the weekend and into next week.