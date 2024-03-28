Chicago White Sox fans to make return to Guaranteed Rate Field for Opening Day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Excitement is in the air as the Chicago White Sox host their first game of the season.
The White Sox will take on the Detroit Tigers at 3:10 p.m. at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Garrett Crochet will take the mound for the White Sox with Tarik Skubal starting for the Tigers.
Parking lots open three hours ahead of game time at 12:10 p.m. and gates open two hours ahead of time at 1:10 p.m.
Country music star Craig Morgan will sing the National Anthem.
For fans, there will be a Split The Pot Raffle, with half of proceeds going to White Sox Charities. The pots will start at $50,000, so the winner is guaranteed at least $25,000.
As for the Cubs, they play the reigning World Series champion Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas for their first game of the season. The game starts at 6:35 p.m.
The Cubs will have to wait until *Monday for their Home Opener against the Colorado Rockies.