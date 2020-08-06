8-year-old injured in driveway shooting, Chicago mother pleads for peace

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was a rush of emotion as a Chicago woman described seeing her 8-year-old son get shot in front of her after gunfire erupted during a driveby shooting."He keep saying momma why did they do this to me," she said. "He was saying 'momma, I've been shot, I've been shot' and he was holding both of his legs trying to get to me."The Chicago woman was too afraid to be on camera and did not want her name or her son's name to be used for fear of retaliation as she shared details of the frightening Wednesday night ordeal.The mother said it happened just after 10 p.m. in the 700-block of south Karlov Ave. on the city's West Side.She was sitting in her car looking at her phone while her son talked and played around with his father and two other adults on the sidewalk.investigators said someone in a black SUV fire shots at the group, the woman said the gunmen were shooting at another man going to his car.The 8-year-old was one of two children shot last night within a half hour of each other.In total police said 15 people were shot on Wednesday."You see it on the news, but it hits you differently when it's actually your loved one," she said.Friends said the rising 4th grader loves basketball and making videos.He even participated in community programs sponsored by Andre Williams' I Will Foundation."This is all of our problems. Our futures are being taken from us without even a chance to live their purpose," Williams said.But for the Chicago mother, there is fear and anger as she plead for the violence to stop."It's sad. They need to stop," she said. "They need to really stop. Think about it- what if its your child or one of your family members?"