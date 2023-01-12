Former Bartlett HS volleyball coach charged with possessing, disseminating child pornography

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- DuPage County prosecutors said a former volleyball coach at Bartlett High School has been charged with possessing and disseminating child pornography.

Gyula Finlon, 25, of Wheaton has been charged with three felony counts of Exhibit, Reproduce, Disseminate Child Pornography, one felony count of Unauthorized Video Recording for a Victim Under 18, and three felony counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

West Chicago police said their investigation found Finlon was allegedly in possession of child pornography beginning in late 2020 through January of 2023, and allegedly disseminated it through social media.

DuPage County prosecutors said the allegations are not connected to Finlon's work as a volleyball coach and the victim was not a student at Bartlett High School. Prosecutors said the school has been cooperative throughout the investigation.

Finlon appeared in court Wednesday and his bond was set at $75,000. He is due back in court on February 6.

Anyone with pertinent information related to this case should contact West Chicago police at 360-293-2222.