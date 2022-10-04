FBI: David Patrick Sheffield wanted for social media 'sexploitation' of minors

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The FBI has issued a warrant for David Patrick Sheffield, for allegedly using social media to solicit minors for sexually explicit photos and videos.

Federal agents said Sheffield allegedly promised to pay the minors in return for the media, and in once case he is alleged to have made explicit threats to livestream the murder of a minor and the minor's family.

The FBI is looking for help identifying any potential victims he may have solicited to produce and send sexually explicit videos and photos. Sheffield used several social media accounts, usernames and aliases including:

Usernames:

davew5944 (Snapchat)

venamis19955 or venamis1995 (Instagram)

dakota-white-74

dave-muenster-99

Aliases:

Dave or David White

Damien White

Damien Donahue

Craiger Strout

The FBI said Sheffield as a tattoo of a nautical star on his chest, as well as a tattoo of cursive writing and a checkered emblem on his right forearm. There are scars on his arm and leg, police said.

If you have any information about any potential victims, or are a potential victim yourself, you should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI. All identities of victims will be kept confidential, the FBI said.