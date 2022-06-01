Woman stabbed, another punched in face on Chinatown CTA platform, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for the person who attacked two women on a CTA Red Line platform in Chinatown Wednesday morning.Investigators said a male suspect stabbed a 22-year-old woman in the face, then assaulted another 20-year-old woman on the CTA Cermak-Chinatown platform around 10:30 a.m.The 20-year-old woman was able to avoid the stabbing, but the suspect punched her in the face with his fist, police said.The 22-year-old woman sought treatment at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. No information was immediately available on her condition.Police have not released a description of the suspect. No one is in custody.