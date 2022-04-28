CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for a man reportedly seen violently robbing someone on the Chinatown Red Line platform Monday.
Just after 2:05 p.m., a man was seen forcibly taking property from a CTA rider on the Cermak-Chinatown platform, Chicago police said.
The victim was knocked to the ground and injured during the struggle, according to CPD.
RELATED: CPD warns of Chinatown robberies near CTA Green, Red Line stops
In a surveillance photo, the man is seen wearing jeans, a camouflage jacket and white shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Bureau of Detectives/Mass Transit at (312)-745-4443.
Earlier this month CPD issued an alert about CTA riders being robbed along Cermak Road.
CTA Red Line robbery: Man seen violently robbing victim on Chinatown platform, CPD says
ROBBERY
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News