robbery

CTA Red Line robbery: Man seen violently robbing victim on Chinatown platform, CPD says

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Man injured in Chinatown robbery on Red Line platform: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for a man reportedly seen violently robbing someone on the Chinatown Red Line platform Monday.

Just after 2:05 p.m., a man was seen forcibly taking property from a CTA rider on the Cermak-Chinatown platform, Chicago police said.

The victim was knocked to the ground and injured during the struggle, according to CPD.

RELATED: CPD warns of Chinatown robberies near CTA Green, Red Line stops

In a surveillance photo, the man is seen wearing jeans, a camouflage jacket and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bureau of Detectives/Mass Transit at (312)-745-4443.

Earlier this month CPD issued an alert about CTA riders being robbed along Cermak Road.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagochinatownchicago crimerobberychicago violencecta
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROBBERY
TV host describes attack, robbery on CTA Red Line train
Wallet theft near Oak Brook center leads to suburban chase
Man stabbed, robbed on CTA Red Line train on North Side, police say
Man punched in face during robbery on CTA Red Line: CPD
TOP STORIES
Man in custody, charges pending in deadly Brickyard Mall shooting
14-year-old planned rape and murder of 10-year-old girl, officials say
Woman killed, man seriously injured in wrong-way crash in NW Indiana
Surveillance video shows Evanston arson suspect light cars on fire
TV host describes attack, robbery on CTA Red Line train
Moderna seeks authorization for COVID vaccine for kids 6 months and up
Congressman Quigley declines to run for Chicago mayor
Show More
Alderwoman calls for investigation into City Clerk Anna Valencia
City of Chicago opens applications for transit, gas cards
Frontier Airlines to begin flying out of Midway Thursday
Ambulance thief tells judge he has depression, anxiety
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers Thursday
More TOP STORIES News