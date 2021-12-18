christmas

Annual Christmas in the Wards laptop giveaway kicks off at Soldier Field

By Maher Kawash
EMBED <>More Videos

Christmas in the Wards laptop giveaway kicks off at Soldier Field

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hundreds of families received a special early Christmas gift Saturday to help with their education.

More than 200 laptops, toys and other gifts were given out at "Christmas in the Wards" to help local children have a merry Christmas this year.

The event kicked off at 9:00 a.m. at Soldier Field. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and former Mayor Richard Daley arrived to help give away 250 laptops to local families. Those families are from 40 different wards across the city. That's what makes this 25-year-old tradition so special.

The laptops are to support families in a push for education and there were also a number of giveaways and toys handed out too. Walgreens is even offering families a free COVID-19 or flu shot on-site.

Larry Huggins, founder and chairman of Christmas in the Wards, said it's all about providing educational resources.

"It's about education," Huggins said. "The laptops are tools these families need... that's important to us and I feel happy we're able to do that and the fact that over 25 years this event has grown to be in all 40 wards."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagonear south sidemuseum campuschristmas giftholiday tech giftslori lightfoottech giftscoronavirus chicagogiftscoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemiceducationfluholidayfamilychristmasflu preventionflu seasonlaptops
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHRISTMAS
Chicago pop up brings together more than 90 local businesses
Holiday gathering tips for caregivers as COVID-19 continues to spread
White Christmas chances melting for most of US since 1980
Chicago child victims of gun violence given Christmas surprise
TOP STORIES
Bensenville officer shot 9 times finally home from hospital
IL reports 10,765 new COVID cases, 52 deaths; Chicago shows canceled
Man arrested at O'Hare charged in shooting death of 17-year-old boy
California marijuana companies warn of impending industry collapse
River North shooting leaves 2 seriously injured
Police say alleged 'shopping cart' serial killer linked to 4 murders
Biden marks 49th anniversary of 1972 car crash that killed wife, baby
Show More
Former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel confirmed as ambassador of Japan
Last full moon of 2021, December's cold moon, rises tonight
West Aurora High School gun photo leads to hours-long scare
Chicago Weather: Rain and clouds Saturday
Holiday gathering tips for caregivers as COVID-19 continues to spread
More TOP STORIES News