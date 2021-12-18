Annual Christmas in the Wards laptop giveaway kicks off at Soldier Field

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hundreds of families received a special early Christmas gift Saturday to help with their education.More than 200 laptops, toys and other gifts were given out at "Christmas in the Wards" to help local children have a merry Christmas this year.The event kicked off at 9:00 a.m. at Soldier Field. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and former Mayor Richard Daley arrived to help give away 250 laptops to local families. Those families are from 40 different wards across the city. That's what makes this 25-year-old tradition so special.The laptops are to support families in a push for education and there were also a number of giveaways and toys handed out too. Walgreens is even offering families a free COVID-19 or flu shot on-site.Larry Huggins, founder and chairman of Christmas in the Wards, said it's all about providing educational resources."It's about education," Huggins said. "The laptops are tools these families need... that's important to us and I feel happy we're able to do that and the fact that over 25 years this event has grown to be in all 40 wards."