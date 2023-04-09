The church members say an Easter Sunday message of re-birth has an even greater meaning.

Parishioners keep faith despite devastating church fire in West Garfield Park day before Easter

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A church on Chicago's West Side is deemed a total loss after a fire broke out Saturday morning, the day before the Easter holiday.

Now, parishioners are making new plans to celebrate Easter Mass on Sunday.

Some members of the small congregation at Chance After Chance Ministries had to see it for themselves.

No one wanted to believe that their beloved sanctuary was gone.

"We just have to pray and God, he'll fix it. It will all come back together," said church member Tremaine Martin.

An investigation into the blaze that destroyed the church is underway. Chicago police are hoping neighborhood security cameras will provide valuable clues about how the early morning fire got started.

"It's not just a building being torn down, it's so many memories," said Belinda Martin, the church's first lady.

Fire tore through the church building located in the 300-block of North Cicero Avenue in the city's West Garfield Park neighborhood around 3 a.m, causing extensive damage to the building, which housed the church's sanctuary and preschool and after school programs.

"It's emotional. It's hurt. It's a tragedy, but it's something that happens to all of us," said Pastor William Martin, with Chance After Chance Ministry. "I'm just glad didn't nobody get hurt. Didn't nobody get killed."

The church's community center and annex building were not damaged.

Interestingly enough, next month marks both the 20th anniversary of its church's ministry and when the original church building was destroyed by fire as well.

"We've dealt with this before, and we have an amazing community and support system. First and foremost, we have God," said Belinda Martin, the church school's head teacher.

Amid the tragedy, church members say an Easter Sunday message of re-birth has an even greater meaning.

The pastor said they will hold still hold Sunday service at another location, not only to celebrate resurrection Sunday but also as a testament to their faith and their commitment to rebuild their church.