Grant helps Cicero Catholic school stay open after 'Invest in Kids' program not renewed

The school was going to close its doors this summer after state lawmakers cut funding for the 'Invest in Kids' scholarship program earlier this year.

CICERO, Ill. (WLS) -- Students at a west suburban Catholic school got some good news on Wednesday.

The Saint Frances of Rome School in Cicero will stay open, thanks to a grant from the Big Shoulders Fund.

The archdiocese planned to close Saint Frances in June, after a controversial program that provided indirect state support for students attending private and religious schools was not renewed at the end of 2023.

More than half of students at the school relied on the "Invest in Kids" scholarship program.

"I was getting all choked up in church this morning listening to the kids sing, thinking we can continue doing things like this," Saint Frances of Rome School Principal Phil Jackson said. "Kids can continue having these experiences. Not only receiving a fantastic prep school education, we can also help them get closer to God."

The CEO of the Big Shoulders Fund said Saint Frances of Rome school is a critical part of the Cicero community.

