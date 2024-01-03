Cicero shooting: 2 women shot to death at west suburban home, police say

Two women were killed in a shooting in Cicero, IL near 48th Court and 19th Street on Tuesday night.

Two women were killed in a shooting in Cicero, IL near 48th Court and 19th Street on Tuesday night.

Two women were killed in a shooting in Cicero, IL near 48th Court and 19th Street on Tuesday night.

Two women were killed in a shooting in Cicero, IL near 48th Court and 19th Street on Tuesday night.

CICERO, Ill. (WLS) -- Two women were shot to death at a west suburban home on Tuesday evening, police said.

Parts of a neighborhood in Cicero were blocked off as officers combed through the area with search dogs.

Police responded to reports of gunshots in the 1800 block of South 48th Court, near 19th Street, just before 7:45 p.m.

Officers found two women, 19 and 29 years old, who had been shot. Both victims were transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

A neighbor, America Pantoja, told ABC7 she heard multiple gunshots coming from inside a home along her block. Then, Pantoja said, she saw her daughter's friend come out of that home, crying.

That's when multiple people, including children, ran out of the home and into Pantoja's house, she said.

Pantoja said a family member told her the alleged gunshots stemmed from an argument.

Police said the shooting appears to be a domestic-related isolated incident.

Police are investigating and seeking a person of interest.