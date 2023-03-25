WATCH LIVE

Upcoming Chicago City Council meeting could make strides toward transparency

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, March 25, 2023 3:22PM
The Better Government Association and League of Women Voters have called for a robust public discussion about potential Chicago City Council changes.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In recent weeks, the Better Government Association has discussed the need for a more independent and transparent Chicago City Council.

A meeting expected next week could make strides toward accomplishing that goal, but there are concerns the process is being rushed.

The Better Government Association and the League of Women Voters of Chicago have strongly urged a robust and public discussion of potential changes, with the adoption of any formal rules and committee assignments left until after the newly and re-elected council members take their seats in May.

You can read more about the push for changes on the city council at bettergov.org.

