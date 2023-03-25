Upcoming Chicago City Council meeting could make strides toward transparency

The Better Government Association and League of Women Voters have called for a robust public discussion about potential Chicago City Council changes.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In recent weeks, the Better Government Association has discussed the need for a more independent and transparent Chicago City Council.

A meeting expected next week could make strides toward accomplishing that goal, but there are concerns the process is being rushed.

The Better Government Association and the League of Women Voters of Chicago have strongly urged a robust and public discussion of potential changes, with the adoption of any formal rules and committee assignments left until after the newly and re-elected council members take their seats in May.

