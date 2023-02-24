Val, Ryan talk 4-day work weeks, Richard Roeper shares his 'Cocaine Bear' movie review

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on Windy City Weekend, Val and Ryan talk about the latest topics in Host Chat!

Only in America - funny comments on life:

Only in America... there are some things we do so often here, but they're quite crazy when you really think about them.

4-day work week is here to stay:

The U.K.'s study of the benefits of a 4-day work week has finished up. And over 91% of the companies who participated are keeping the beneficial policies in place.

Man breaks record by going to Disneyland 2,995 days in a row:

If you think you're a Disney Fanatic, think again! One 50-year-old man went to Disneyland over 2,995 days in a row from 2012 to 2020.

Lose weight... By cutting up your food:

A new weight loss has you... tricking yourself!? Scientists are finding that cutting up your food into small pieces helps you get fuller, faster.

ComEd BLACK HISTORY MONTH:

To celebrate Black History Month, ComEd continues its commitment to providing STEM education programs to inspire students to pursue careers and education in STEM fields while inspiring the next generation of science minds, especially in Chicago's Black communities.

Melissa Washington, Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer for ComEd is here to talk about the recent event ComEd held for Black history month. ComEd hosted a group of STEM-interested Black high school students from schools throughout Chicagoland for a special one-day ComEd STEM lab. The students worked with Black ComEd mentors and put their brains to work to build and test their own m-bot robots. Each student received a $250 scholarship as well.

To learn more about ComEd's STEM labs program and how your student can participate, visit stemsignup.com/comed.

MIELLE ORGANICS:

Chicago founders Monique and Melvin Rodriguez established the Merrillville, Indiana-based hair and skin care company, Mielle Organics, in their basement.

Now worth $100 million, they follow in the footsteps of great Black-owned hair care companies from the past, like Johnson Products and Soft Sheen (owned by Edward and Bettiann Gardner).

You can catch this story and more during ABC 7's half-hour Black History Month special, "Our Chicago: Spirit and Perseverance". Hosted by Cheryl Burton and Hosea Sanders, the collection of stories will air Saturday, February 25th AT 6PM with an encore presentation on Sunday, February 26th at 11PM on ABC 7 and streamed online at abc7chicago.com and ABC 7's connected TV apps.

SPEND OR SAVE:

"Cocaine Bear" - SPEND

One of the biggest movies of the week is "Cocaine Bear'. It's about a 500-pound bear that consumes a large amount of cocaine and goes on a drug-fueled rampage in a Georgia forest.

_________________

"We Have a Ghost" - SPEND

A new Netflix film "We Have a Ghost" is about a family that becomes internet famous after discovering their home is haunted by a "friendly" ghost played by David Harbour.

_________________

"Party Down" - SPEND

The popular sitcom "Party Down" is making a return. It's about a group of Hollywood wannabes who met while working for an L.A. catering company.

_________________

"The Reluctant Traveler" - SPEND

Award-winning actor Eugene Levy steps out of his comfort zone to experience beautiful destinations around the world in "The Reluctant Traveler."

JOY RINGS THE BELL:

Jordan Arseneau is a super producer and editor for Windy City Weekend as well as a husband and father to his three children.

Unfortunately, a few years ago he got the news that his then 3-year-old daughter, Joy, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a fast-growing blood cancer.

Joy was immediately hospitalized at Comer Children's Hospital in Hyde Park.

Today, Jordan and his family are happy to share that after two and a half years of treatment and medication, Joy took her last chemo pill earlier this month.

She also rang the bell at the Comer Pediatric Cancer Clinic to signal the end of her treatment, as she was cheered on by family, friends and her entire oncology team.

Jordan says he and his family are grateful for the support of the ABC 7 Chicago management and his coworkers during the difficult time and the family is especially grateful for the care they received at Comer's.

Joy is now healthy, happy and in complete remission. And thanks to the Make A Wish Foundation, the family gets to go on a trip to Disney World this spring.