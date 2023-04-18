ComEd 4 trial: Former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore defends actions in bribery case; Hooker testifies

Former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore struggled to explain how it was that she did not know ComEd was paying four of Madigan's associates for no-work jobs.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The former head of ComEd defended her actions on the witness stand and there was some surprise testimony Tuesday in the trial of the "ComEd Four."

Former CEO Anne Pramaggiore denied playing a role in what prosecutors claim was a conspiracy to bribe former House Speaker Mike Madigan in exchange for legislation favoring the utility company.

Under cross-examination, Pramaggiore struggled to explain how it was that she did not know ComEd was paying four of then-House Speaker Michael Madigan's associates for no-work jobs under a contract paid out to lobbyist and fellow defendant Jay Doherty. Over seven years, those jobs cost the utility over $1.3 million.

"I didn't know that he had subcontractors that were connected with Mike Madigan until the beginning of this investigation," testified Pramaggiore.

SEE ALSO | Chicago political foot soldier Ed Moody takes the stand in 'ComEd Four' trial

She then admitted that when she sat down to speak with government lawyers in 2019, she did not know her conversations were being recorded.

One such conversation-which led to her ending her talks with the U.S. attorney's office- included a phone call between herself and ComEd lobbyist-turned-government informant Fidel Marquez early that same year. During the call, they discussed how to go about explaining Doherty's contract to the new CEO and maybe suggesting he put an end to it.

"Let's not do it until after the session's over. Let's look at this in terms of going

forward to next year because we do not want to get caught up in a, you know, disruptive battle where, you know, somebody gets their nose out of joint and we're trying to move somebody off and then we get forced to give 'em a five-year contract because we're in the middle of needing to get something done in Springfield," Pramaggiore said in the call on February 18, 2019.

On cross-examination, Pramaggiore testified the phone call and its content caught her off guard, but still, she didn't report it.

"I didn't think of it as a legal problem...I thought of it as a mismanagement problem," she said.

In a surprise turn, Pramaggiore's testimony was followed shortly after, by that of John Hooker. The now 74-year old is a ComEd success story who was hired into the mailroom in the early 1970s and rose steadily through the ranks, eventually becoming the utility's top internal lobbyist.

It was in that position, and later as an external lobbyist working with fellow defendant Mike McClain, that Hooker is alleged to have participated in what the government says was a conspiracy by the "ComEd Four" to bribe then House Speaker Mike Madigan in exchange for legislation favorable to the utility.

Defense Attorney Jacqueline Jacobson asked him: "Did Madigan ever say if you hire some people for me I will help you out with legislation in Springfield?"

"No," responded Hooker.

The defense has indicated they may be ready to wrap their case on Thursday, paving the way for closing arguments to take place as early as Monday. The trial is widely viewed as a preview to Mike Madigan's own corruption trial, scheduled for April of next year.