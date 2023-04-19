Defense rests its case in 'ComEd Four' trial bribery case involving Michael Madigan

As the defense got ready to rest its case in the 'ComEd Four' trial, neither Michael McClain nor Jay Doherty offered up much of one.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The defense has now rested, which means the end of the "ComEd Four" trial is near. The jury was dismissed Wednesday afternoon until Monday morning, when closing arguments are expected to begin. It will then be up to the jury to decide whether the government has adequately made its corruption and bribery case against the "ComEd Four" or not.

McClain, a former lobbyist known for his close relationship with Michael Madigan, is alleged by the government to have been a central figure in a bribery scheme to corruptly procure contracts and no-work jobs within ComEd for the then House Speaker's political associates.

Prosecutor say that was while Jay Doherty, also a former lobbyist who was at the time president of the City Club, placed several of those people under his ComEd contract as a way to create separation between them and the company.

The government played a phone call between McClain and Hooker on February 11, 2019.

McClain: "We're not, we're not, uh, monitoring his workload, whether, or not Mike Zalewki's earning his five grand a month. That's up to Jay Doherty."

Hooker: "That's right." (Laughs.)

McClain: "That's why we set it up like this, John."

Hooker: "We came up with this plan."

Speaking in his own defense, John Hooker said the first subs were placed under Doherty's contract in 2011- not as the government says, to shield the company from suspicion -but because their ComEd work was to be focused on City Hall and Cook County. Hooker was at the time ComEd's top internal lobbiyst, but retired shortly after going to work for Mike McClain.

"Did you and McClain agree that ComEd would pay these guys to do no work?" asked defense attorney Jacqueline Jacobson.

"No," replied Hooker.

But despite Hooker's assertions that after his retirement his involvement with the subcontractors ended, a series of phone calls between 2018 and 2019 appear to contradict that.

The government played a phone call between McClain and Hooker on April 24, 2018.

McClain: "So, if you remember we have some people that are, um, recommendations from our friend that, um, are, are paid by us, but they work under Jay Doherty."

Hooker: "Yes."

McClain: "Remember that?"

Hooker: "I remember."

McClain: "Yeah, and so, um, um he's asked for, to add an additional person."

Hooker: (Laughs.)

And then in another call between McClain and Hooker on February 11, 2019:

McClain: We had to hire these guys because Mike Madigan came to us. That's, it's that simple.

Hooker: That's how simple it is.

And despite emails and phone calls implying the opposite, Hooker said under oath, "I've never spoken to the Speaker about the subcontractors."

Mike McClain presented no defense at all. He faces a second corruption trial, along with Michael Madigan, in April of next year.