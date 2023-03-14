The so-called "ComEd Four" will go on trial Tuesday in an alleged bribery scheme to influence former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.

'ComEd Four' go on trial Tuesday in alleged bribery scheme

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The trial of the so-called "ComEd Four" begins Tuesday.

They are accused in a bribery scheme to influence indicted former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.

The government's opening statements in this highly-anticipated federal trial could begin as soon as Tuesday, once jury selection is complete.

The trial of the "ComEd Four" begins more than two years after ComEd executives were charged with bribery conspiracy, bribery and willfully falsifying the utility's books and records.

According to the indictment, ex-ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, ex-ComEd lobbyist Mike McClain, retired ComEd executive John Hooker and former City Club of Chicago president and ComEd consultant Jay Doherty, tried to bribe former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan in favor of legislation benefiting the utility company while also striking down bills that would potentially damage the company.

This happened between 2011 and 2019. All four defendants have pleaded not guilty.

Federal officials said all four defendants are expected to be in court Tuesday while the former house speaker's federal trial isn't expected to begin until next year. He faces racketeering and bribery charges.

Another ComEd executive has already pleaded guilty to bribery charges and is also expected to testify on behalf of the government during the trial.

Federal officials say if the government's opening statements are not made by the end of the day Tuesday, they will be made Wednesday morning.

This trial is expected to last as long as two months.